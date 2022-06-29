GARDNER, Kan. — Next month the Gardner Edgerton School District will launch a new program to help students feel more confident heading back into the classroom this fall.

The Kick Start program is designed to help students be better prepared for the upcoming school year. Students will review concepts from the previous grade level and work to refresh academic and social skills before the first day of school.

The eight-day program is open to all students going into grades 1-8 in the 2022-23 school year. The Kick Start program will operate at all elementary and middle school buildings July 18-21 and July 25-28 from 8:25 a.m. until 11:25 a.m.

Students must register to attend Kick Start. Space will be limited with each classroom being capped at 16 students. You can find more information on how to register for the Kick Start program on the district’s website.