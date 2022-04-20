GARDNER, Kan. — During a special meeting Tuesday night the school board voted unanimously to approve Dr. Brian Huff as the next Superintendent of the Gardner Edgerton School District.

“I am very excited to be a part of the Gardner Edgerton family. The communities of Gardner and Edgerton have a rich tradition and the small-town feel that my family enjoys,” Huff said.

“The school district is a leader and innovator in education and is a remarkably good fit for my family and me. I am looking forward to what we will all do together as we continue to show Johnson County and Kansas what outstanding education looks like.”

Huff comes to USD 231 with 29 years of experience in education, including 25 years of experience serving as a school administrator. For the last 15 years Huff has worked in the Raytown School District, where he was recognized as the Missouri State High School Principal of the Year in 2013.

“The USD 231 Board of Education is excited to welcome Dr. Huff to our school district. Brian participated in an exhaustive search process and demonstrated he was the best candidate to the interview committees and school board. We have complete confidence that Dr. Huff will be a great asset to the district and will work collaboratively with all stakeholders to improve our district in the future,” Board President Lana Sutton said.

Two of Huff’s six children will attend schools within the district. During the interview process, Huff identified student success and post-high school readiness as his top priorities for the district.

“I have every confidence that Dr. Huff will be a collaborative leader who will always look to include students, staff, and families, along with the larger community, in his decision making,” Board Vice President Tom Reddin said.

Interim Superintendent Dr. James Sutton will remain in his role until June 30. Huff will begin his new role at the start of the next fiscal year on July 1.