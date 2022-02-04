GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — Families are frustrated in Grain Valley, Missouri, over the school district’s response to a tweet.

After tweeting about schools reopening Friday, a student suggested they should remain closed to celebrate Black History Month. It’s what the district tweeted next that has parents upset.

“I think it’s distasteful honestly,” parent Sharenda Page said.

Page said she wasn’t surprised as she scrolled on Twitter.

“There’s people that don’t find that playful when you have to live an everyday life having to deal with these situations,” she said.

Page saw a tweet by Grain Valley Schools that read: “We should take off on February!” That was the response to a student’s tweet to the district.

The student tweeted, disagreeing with the district’s choice to resume class on Friday. The student said the district could use the day off to celebrate Black History Month.

Page wasn’t the only one mad at the district’s response. Her son tweeted the district and asked, “What ya’ll mean by that?”

Another student said, “You joking about Black History Month? Disappointing. Another perfect example of how you treat us.”

The district responded saying, “Black History Month is no joke!”

District leaders told FOX4: “Our intention was to convey we should celebrate all month. We apologize for the confusion our statement caused.”



Page’s husband, Lester Page, said an apology isn’t enough.

“It needs to show in the whole school, in the administration, in the students and things of that nature,” Lester Page said.

District leaders said they do want to sit down with anyone upset about the tweet and welcome them to reach out.

