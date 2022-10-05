GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — The Grain Valley School District confirms it is investigating a cyber-attack.

In a letter sent to families Tuesday, the district said it began investigating when the district experienced technical difficulties. The issues disrupted certain computer systems.

We began an investigation and determined that we were the victim of a cyber-attack that used malware to encrypt certain systems. We are working diligently with third-party forensic specialists to investigate the incident, confirm its impact on our systems, and restore full functionality to our systems as soon as possible. Grain Valley School District

A spokesperson for the school district said Wednesday investigators do not believe that malware breached the district’s system. They also don’t believe hackers got ahold of anyone’s personal information through the attack.

Families with questions or information about the attack are asked to email the district at news@gvr5.net.

