KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local school district is announcing plans to help bridge the digital divide.

At a news conference Monday morning, the Hickman Mills school district announced a partnership with “Public Wireless” and the official launch of the “HMC One Wireless Program.”

The groundbreaking initiative will benefit approved families in the district by providing them with a new tablet and access to the internet for free.

The pandemic magnified several shortcomings in the country. One of which was discovered when school districts opted for remote learning and families didn’t have access to the internet.

The district superintendent, Yaw Obeng, said they’re doing their part to “bridle the digital divide” and help families become prepared for the future.

“We know that success for families means success for our students. This is another opportunity to demonstrate our skills and resources needed to ensure that happens, so I hope people will support us and continue to give us ideas that surround these types of initiatives.” Obeng said.

Parents who have questions about receiving a tablet or free internet can call the school or Public Wireless for more information.