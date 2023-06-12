KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s not even officially summer yet, but students at one metro elementary school are already heading back to class.

Ingels Elementary, in the Hickman Mills School District, is trying out a year-round schedule. The school board approved the trial in March. District leaders hope year-round classes will boost academic performance.

“At Hickman Mills, we talk about the future we want, and we know that when you’re planning for the future, you have to put investments in, so this is an investment in our kids, an investment in our students, and an investment in our community,” Yaw Obeng, Hickman Mills Superintendent, said.

The change means students at the school will attend classes for an extra 32 days from June to August.

Obeng said he’s heard a lot of positive feedback from teachers and families with students who attend the school.

“It’s going to allow us to diminish the summer slide, it’s going to give teachers more time to teach the curriculum,” Obeng said. “So, two more times to teach the curriculum is going to benefit the kids and it also engages kids over the summer.”

The change comes at no extra cost to families and students will get other enrichment opportunities like going to the zoo and the aquarium throughout the year.

Kosha Chandler says she’s excited for her 5th graders’ new schedule.

“All year-round school I think is very, very good for the kids with structure with scheduling and things like that, still being with their friends during the summertime,” Chandler said. “I think that’s really exciting.”

According to Obeng, enrollment has gone up since the change; usually there are 280 students, but on Monday more than 300 were enrolled.

Students at Ingels will get a break before the regular fall semester starts for the rest of the district, and then will continue their new schedule.