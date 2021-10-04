‘Hit list’ circulating at Blue Springs High, offering cash to beat students up

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo — Parents of children on a so-called “hit list” at Blue Springs High School are demanding the school district protect their children.

The hit list contains names and bounties for over two dozen freshmen students.

One of the versions of the hit list circulating on social media lists the names of the targeted students on the left side. The middle column lists the reason that student has been targeted, such as obnoxiously loud, cheater, pedophile/sex offender and closeted gay, to name a few.

Listed on the right is the amount of money associated with beating them up.

“It’s heart-wrenching, you know? I don’t know if she’s safe or not,” said one mother whose child’s name is on the list. FOX4 isn’t naming the parent to protect the identity of her child.

Her daughter is a special needs student who this mom said has been the target of bullying for several years. Despite what she said are multiple pleas to the school district to stop it, the bullying behavior is allowed to continue.

“It has impacted her severely, to the point that she is very sad all the time and she feels like she has no friends,” the Blue Springs mom said. “We’re having to deal with other mental professionals to kind of help get her through this, and it’s very scary for her.”

The Blue Springs School District acknowledged the issue and sent the following statement:

“Over the weekend, we were made aware of the lists circulating on social media. Our administrative staff, the Department of Public Safety, and the Blue Springs Police Department are working together on the investigation. At this time, the social media posts are found not to be credible.”

But the girl’s mom has a simple request.

“I want them to protect my daughter, and that’s the bottom line,” she said.

This mom is one of several who have reported this to the Blue Springs Police Department. Police said they have received five phone calls from concerned parents and have taken two police reports for threats in connection to the hit list.