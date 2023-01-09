KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A jury found Hogan Prep Middle School liable of discrimination and a former teacher guilty of battery involving a former student.

A judge ordered Hogan Prep to pay a total of $700,000 in actual and punitive damages. It also ordered former 7th grade teacher Douglas Bliss to pay the victim $250,000.

The lawsuit accused Bliss of molesting a 7th grade student who attended Hogan Prep Middle School during the 2017-18 school year.

According to the lawsuit, Bliss began sending the plaintiff out of his classroom in March 2018, due to alleged discipline problems. The lawsuit claims the student’s parents were not informed of Bliss’ actions, as required by school policy.

A short time later, Bliss began requiring the student to stay after class to make up work. The lawsuit states that no other students were present.

At one point, the student asked Bliss for help with her work. The lawsuit claims Bliss placed his hand under her skirt and began fondling her, according to the lawsuit. The girl told Bliss to stop and left the classroom.

The lawsuit claims other teachers, students, and administrators at Hogan Prep Middle School knew Bliss hugged and kissed his boyfriends in class in front of students. It also claims Bliss called other underage students suggestive sexual names such as “Daddy.”

The plaintiff claims she reported Bliss’ behavior to Hogan Prep’s Vice-Principal in 2018. The Vice Principal said she would tell the Principal and schedule a meeting between the two. That meeting never happened, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims the victim has been hospitalized for severe depression and tried to take her own life multiple times since she was assaulted by Bliss in 2018.

Hogan Prep Middle School’s response to the lawsuit will be added to this story if the school choses to release a statement.

You Matter: Find mental health resources and stories on FOX4.

If you are thinking of hurting or killing yourself:

Call 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433) or 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255).

Please get help immediately.