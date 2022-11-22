KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The organization that temporarily closed a Kansas City charter school over safety concerns says it’s monitoring the high school’s progress, but hasn’t said when it will reopen.

The Missouri Charter Public School Commission. or MCPSC, said it received Hogan Preparatory Academy’s detailed safety plan.

The commission closed the school last week and said students couldn’t return to the campus before Monday, Nov. 28, because of safety concerns at the charter school.

The MCPSC confirmed it reviewed the safety plan. Commissioners said other people familiar with school safety and Kansas City also reviewed it.

The commission says the safety plan meets the criteria it established when it sent a letter of concern to the school earlier this month, but will not release what the plan entails.

According to the MCPSC, the safety plan is a closed record. It said if any records were disclosed, it would prevent Hogan Prep’s ability to protect students, staff and property.

Commissioners say Hogan Prep now needs to demonstrate it is implementing the plan before it will be allowed to reopen.

