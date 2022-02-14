KANSAS CITY, Mo. — School districts on the Missouri side of the Kansas City metro are reacting now that it appears cities and counties won’t be setting mask rules much longer.

Kansas City leaders indicated they won’t be extending their school mask mandate again, and Jackson County legislatures have dropped support for a school mask mandate.

With that news, Liberty Public Schools will make masks optional for students and staff starting Friday.

“I’ve seen videos on Tik Tok. I’ve seen videos everywhere, where these kids are told by their teachers, and they just go ballistic,” Liberty school board candidate Kyle Bryant said Monday.

“It’s just really neat to see these kids and the excitement level for somewhat of a normal type of school without the masks. I know there will be kids. I know there will be administration. There will be faculty that will still have the masks on and I’m okay with that. That’s the point of optional masking.”

Other parents in different districts disagree though.

“I’m pretty much pro-mask because of the way that it affects our quarantines or the way that it’s supposed to affect our quarantines,” North Kansas City school board candidate and Kansas City Public Schools employee Andrew Corrao said Monday.

Corrao doesn’t want to go back to virtual learning.

“Anything we can do to keep that from happening I think is really important, so if that means masks, then that’s what that means,” Corrao said.

Bryant said the school mask mandate in Kansas City, Missouri, has created a monster. Now parents, students and staff must move forward.

“We’ve got to make this mental adjustment ourselves now on how do we go through schools knowing there’s going to be people unmasked?” he said. “On the other side there’s also people masked, and we’ve got to come to a happy medium on both sides of not judging anybody.”

The mask mandate in Lee’s Summit Schools ends Feb. 24. Independence Schools have already made masks optional.

Meanwhile, the mask mandate in Kansas City Public Schools remains in place. There’s no word on what the North Kansas City School District is going to do.