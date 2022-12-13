INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A Kansas City area school district will vote on whether it moves to a four-day school week.

The Independence School Board is expected to vote on the move Tuesday night.

The Independence School Board will vote on moving the district from a 5-day school week to a 4-day school week.

It would be the largest district in the state to make that move, according to ISD Superintendent Dale Herl.

More than 140 districts in Missouri follow a 4-day learning week model, according to Missouri State University. But most of these districts are small or rural.

Herl said ISD is pushing the system change to retain and hire staff.

“We think this is a way to ensure that we have our very best people,” Herl said.

Parent of two current students Beckie Fite appreciates ISD paving a new way, but she wasn’t always on board with the big change.

“At first I thought it would just be so difficult,” Fite said. “It’s very complicated, it just seems like too big of an elephant to eat even one bite at a time.”

If passed, students will attend class Tuesday-Friday. Herl said there’s no lost instruction time.

Teachers would have off three Mondays. Then, one day would be a workday or professional development day.

A common concern among parents is where to take their child on Mondays, especially the little ones.

Herl said the district would provide childcare, and preparing that plan from now to the 23-24 school year would also be the districts biggest challenge.

“We would also have enrichment activities for those students, if they choose to come,” Herl said. “It would include everything from field trips to tutoring and for our high school students it would be an available of college classes as well.”

After more thought and discussion, Fite flipped to the “yes camp”. But above all she wants the students to come first.

“The kids first, the staff second and then the parents figure it out,” Fite said. “As a parent I’m good with that.”

If approved, the 4-day school week would go into effect starting next school year.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. The board plans to vote Tuesday.

