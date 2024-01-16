INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence School District is the largest district in Missouri to switch to a four-day school week, but it will have some five-day weeks in the near future.

It’s a result of all the recent snow days the district has taken.

Superintendent Dr. Dale Herl said some of the factors they look at when deciding to close schools are road conditions and the forecast.

In the past few weeks, they’ve really been looking at just how cold it’s been since these subzero temperatures just aren’t safe for students or buses.

Independence School District has already used four snow days this school year.

The district moved to a four-day week in 2023, which means no classes on Monday. But when it has to cancel school, the district has to make up those days.

Independence already has five makeup days built into the schedule — some at the end of the school year and some on Mondays they would have been off.

But if they have more snow days this semester, that’s where it gets tricky.

“We certainly could see additional weather. It’s early in the second semester, and we’ve already used up four of our days,” Herl said.

“So whenever we get to a situation that we use up five of the days, then we actually alternate: One day is forgiven, and then we will have to find another alternate date and then we just do that back and forth.”

The first makeup day on the district’s calendar is March 11. Other makeup days are scheduled for May 23-24, April 8 and April 29.

With more negative temperatures and potential snow in the forecast, it could mean even more adjustments for Independence families soon.