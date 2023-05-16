INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence School District is offering a reward for information about a threat.

According to the school district, someone discovered, and reported, a threat written on the wall in a bathroom at Truman High School Monday afternoon.

The district contacted the Independence Police Department. Police investigated and determined the threat wasn’t credible.

Families with students in the district received the following information in a robocall Tuesday morning.

Good morning Truman families, The district has been made aware of social media content regarding a possible threat at Truman High School. We worked closely with the Independence Police Department. The threat is unsubstantiated, and classes will go on as normally scheduled. There will be additional security the remainder of the week as a precaution. The district is offering a $250 reward for information that leads to the identification of the individual who wrote the threat. Robocall from Independence School District

As stated in the robocall, there will be additional security at the high school for the remainder of the week.

The school district is offering a $250 reward for information that helps the district identify the person who wrote the threat.