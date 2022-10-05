INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence School District is asking for feedback as it considers a possible four-day school week.

The district emailed three versions of a new survey on the topic Wednesday morning. Parents and guardians received one version. Staff members can weigh in on a different version. Students are asked to share their thoughts through a third version of the survey.

Those wishing to share thoughts and comments on the issue can do so for the next week.

The district says it plans to use information provided through the survey as it researches the potential of a four-day school week in the future.

The district also plans to publish survey results after it closes to ensure transparency on the discussion.

The district says it is considering moving to a four-day school week to help with teacher and staff recruitment and retention.

While no decisions on a future schedule have been made at this time, Independence School District said in theory students could attend four longer school days in the future instead of five days a week.

The district is also considering options for a potential fifth-day childcare option, but again that has not been decided at this point.

Parents and teachers can read more about where Independence School District is in the process on the school district’s website.

