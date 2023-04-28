INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Hundreds of metro kids will learn to ride bicycles thanks to an initiative at a metro elementary school.

A program called “All Kids Bike” is being implemented at Spring Branch Elementary near South Jones Road and East Truman Road.

Every kindergartener at the school will be taught how to ride a bike during PE classes.

The school has 24 bikes, pedal conversion kits, helmets and a training program that will teach the children to ride in just eight lessons. The school expects to teach more than 500 students to ride bikes in the next decade.

All Kids Bike Learn-to-Ride Kindergarten PE Programs are available in more than 900 schools in 50 states. The program is credited at teaching more than 100,000 kids to ride each year.