KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a spring of celebrations for Patrick Mahomes and his family.

Mahomes and his long-time girlfriend tied the knot in Hawaii in March.

The next milestone for the family is when Mahomes’ brother, Jackson, graduates from college next month.

Their mother, Randi Mahomes, tweeted a picture of Jackson, snapped at the wedding, to share her excitement.

“I’m about to have a college graduate!! I’m so proud of you @JacksonMahomes,” Randi’s tweet said.

She didn’t say where Jackson attends school, but last year the University of Missouri-Kansas City said Jackson was a student and linked to an article that reported he had enrolled in UMKC’s marketing program.

She also gave Jackson props for the hard work he put in and that it’s something older brother and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hasn’t done.

“Time flies!! Graduating college!! I’m so very proud of you Jackson!! I love you! 1st in the fam,” Randi tweeted.

UMKC’s Commencement Ceremonies will take place at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday, May 15.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.