JCCC students eligible for $10 million Kansas Promise Scholarship program this fall

KANSAS — A new scholarship fund could incentivize students to develop skills in high-demand occupations.

The Kansas Promise Scholarship Act was created during the 2021 Kansas Legislative Session and signed by Gov. Laura Kelly in April to provide financial support for students enrolled in Kansas community colleges and technical colleges.

The $10 million scholarship program is earmarked to help students enrolled in an eligible program cover the cost of tuition, books and program materials.

Eligible programs must fall into one of four areas of study, including information technology and security; mental and physical health care; advanced manufacturing and building trades; or early childhood education and development.

The Kansas Board of Regents has also selected an additional program designated by each participating institution to qualify for the scholarship as a field of study corresponds to a high wage, high demand or critical need occupation. You can find a full list of approved programs here.

To be eligible for the scholarship, an applicant must be a Kansas resident that graduated from a Kansas high school or received a GED within the last 12 months or be at least 21 years old and have lived in Kansas for the last 3 years.

The scholarship is also available for children of military service members stationed in another state, if the applicant has graduated from high school or obtained a GED in the last 12 months.

To apply for the scholarship students must:

Complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) .

. Enroll in an eligible course of study.

Sign a Kansas Promise Scholarship Agreement.

The Kansas Promise Scholarship agreement requires students to live and work in Kansas for at least two consecutive years after completing their program of choice. According to state documents, any student that violates the agreement will be forced to repay the scholarship award amount with interest.

The interest is at the current rate of interest of the federal PLUS loan (Parent Loan) at the time that the scholarship is awarded. The PLUS interest rate will be set at approximately 6.28% from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.

Students can enroll in courses on a part-time (minimum of 6 credit hours) or full-time (minimum of 12 credit hours) basis, but must complete the program within 30 months of receiving the scholarship.

You can find more information on how to apply for the Kansas Promise Scholarship on the Kansas Board of Regents website.