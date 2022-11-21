OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Johnson County Community College (JCCC) is now accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the college’s Board of Trustees.

During the regular board meeting on Nov. 17, Trustee Joy Koesten announced her resignation from the board. Koesten was elected to her first term as a trustee earlier this year.

The Board of Trustees is composed of seven elected community members tasked with governing the college and setting the local tax levy.

Applications to fill the board vacancy must be submitted by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7.

The board will begin the preliminary selection of applicants during the regular meeting on Thursday, Dec. 15. Selected candidates will be notified of the date and time of their interview on Dec. 16.

A special board meeting will be held Monday, Dec. 19, to interview candidates and select a new trustee by a roll-call vote. The selected candidate will take office Thursday, Jan. 19.

Anyone interested in filling the vacant board seat can find more information on the JCCC website.