Kansas City-area Catholic schools see enrollment climb as kids return to class

ROELAND PARK, Kan. — Children returned to the classroom Tuesday at some Catholic schools on the Kansas side of the state line.

Private and parochial schools are becoming more popular with parents because of the pandemic. Some local Catholic schools have seen their enrollment rise in the last year.

During the last school year, private schools were more likely to have in-person classes and private schools resumed classes faster than most public schools.

At St. Agnes in-person learning was never moved online.

“We did get some families from the public schools, and we’re excited to say they stayed after they had been with us for a year,” said Jane Sullivan, school principal. “We were very honored with that, and we did get some new students again this year as well. We are very happy about that.”

Johnson County has a mask mandate for all elementary school students from pre-K to 6th grade, whether they’re in public or private schools. St. Agnes has kindergartners through 8th grade students all in one building, so that means they are all wearing masks.

St. Agnes joined Sacred Heart and Saint Joseph in Shawnee and Resurrection in Kansas City, Kansas, in welcoming students back to the classrooms Tuesday.