NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students in most Kansas City-area school districts return to the classroom in under a month, which means many districts are hiring.

The North Kansas City School District, which is the third-largest in Missouri, is pleased to have an unusually large staff of bus drivers. But other districts are experiencing large shortfalls. A national shortage of school bus drivers continues.

North Kansas City held another job fair Wednesday. Their hiring managers are looking for a few more drivers, but not as many as other districts are. District leaders said 98% of their school bus driver positions are full.

“(Parents) don’t have to worry about if their child is going to have transportation services on the first day,” said Raquel Coy, NKC School District’s director of human resources.

NKC School District operates its own bus fleet, while most other KC-area districts contract with transportation companies to use their buses and drivers.

Wednesday’s job fair saw applicants continue to apply for driver positions — and other support staff roles, too.

“They’re part of our organization. Through that, we’re able to meet their needs and get to know them and know what their passions are,” Coy added.

North Kansas City School District employs around 3,000 workers in all. The district also hopes to hire 40 paraprofessionals for classroom support, especially in its special education division.

The district is planning another job fair in September.