KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Citizens of the World Charter Schools canceled class because of a social media threat on May 9, 2023. (FOX4 PHOTO/Don Proctor)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City Charter School canceled classes Tuesday morning just hours before students were scheduled to arrive.

Citizens of the World Charter Schools said a threat against the school at West 35th Street and Broadway Boulevard is under investigation. The school discovered the threat on social medial late Monday evening.

The school notified families on Facebook and by email Tuesday morning. School leaders also told families they would provide more information as it becomes available. The school also posted the message on its website.

Some parents asked the school why they weren’t notified Monday night. The school responded that based on timing, the school waited until it believed most caregivers were up to see the message. School leaders said they feared emails and texts would get lost if the school sent the information in the middle of the night.

The school did not provide specific information about the threat.