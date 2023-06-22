KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A judge sides with a Kansas City charter school, giving it new life to continue teaching students.

The Cole County judge ruled Wednesday that the Missouri Board of Education’s vote to revoke Genesis School’s charter was “unlawful and arbitrary.”

The decision reinstated Genesis School’s charter and allow the charter school near E. 44th St. and Cleveland Ave. to reopen this fall.

Genesis School said it is pleased with the ruling and released the following statement Wednesday.

The Genesis School community is deeply gratified by the court’s decision today reinstating the organization’s charter and allowing us to continue to serve the educational needs of our school community. Consistent with what Genesis has argued since this process started ten months ago, efforts by the Missouri Public Charter School Commission and the State Board of Education were unsupported by facts, unlawful and arbitrary. Rather than work with our organization to continue to improve academic outcomes for all students, the school had to go to court to enforce the promises made in our contract. Today’s ruling is a win for the families that choose our school, the community and partners who overwhelmingly supported the organization during this process, and the staff who serve our students. We now look forward to focusing on preparing to greet and educate students again in the fall. Genesis School Statement

In February, the Missouri Charter Public School Commission said it made the decision to revoke Genesis School’s charter based on evidence that it is underperforming, and struggled during three of the last four school years. It also claimed Genesis failed to successfully prepare students for college.

Genesis fired back claiming the data doesn’t show the entire picture of the students it teaches.

The charter school sued saying that closing the school violated the contract between the Missouri Charter Public School Commission and the school’s board.

The judgement is available to read online.

Now that the judge reinstated Genesis School’s charter, the contract with the charter commission ends in June 2025. At that point the school would need another contract, or a new sponsor, in order to stay open.