KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The heat is off at one school on Kansas City’s east side.

Heating systems at Wheatley Elementary School, which sits at 25th Street and Agnes Avenue, conked on out Thursday, sending students to two alternative locations for classes.

More than 300 Wheatley students attended classes at Manual Career and Technical Center on Thursday. On Friday, they were sent to Central High School instead.

Kansas City Public Schools sent a message to parents on Thursday evening, saying repairs were being made. A heating repair crew could be seen on the school grounds on Friday.

Central High School is a large building with a separate wing that’s being used for the Wheatley Elementary School students, according to Jonathan Solomon, a spokesperson for KCPS. Solomon added that things went smoothly on Friday, and buses continue to run on schedule.

Parents complained to FOX4 on Thursday that their students’ Chromebooks are still at Wheatley Elementary School, and without them, learning is much tougher. Students in that school district do not take their laptops home.

Solomon said the district intends to have the heat restored by Monday. They’ll need it in order to have classes at Wheatley Elementary since Monday’s high temperature is in the low 20’s.