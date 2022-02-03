KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Council has voted 10-2 to continue requiring masks in school buildings.

The mandate applies to students and employees at K-12 schools inside the Kansas City, Missouri city limits. Masks are also required on school buses in Kansas City.

The current mandate was set to expire Thursday, but the extended school mask rule will now be in place through Feb. 17.

The ordinance comes even after Missouri’s Attorney General Eric Schmitt sued dozens of Missouri school districts over mask mandates. The attorney general said he is also filing temporary restraining orders in those lawsuits.

Mayor Quinton Lucas’s office said he proposed the ordinance to align the city with the mask mandate that school districts in Johnson County have made.

