KANSAS CITY, Mo. — School mask mandates in two local communities could come to an end after meetings Thursday.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says he doesn’t plan to seek an extension for the city’s school mask rule that expires Thursday.

“With cases, hospitalizations, and deaths on a continued decline, it is time for government to focus on COVID-19 mitigation efforts such as regular testing and ensuring all have access to vaccines,” Lucas tweeted Tuesday.

Earlier in February, the city council voted 10-2 to continue requiring masks in school buildings. The two members who voted no on the ordinance were Brandon Ellington and Heather Hall.

“My hope is that the mayor will see what other municipalities are doing and the actual data points on COVID and say that it doesn’t need to be reinstated,” Hall said Wednesday.

“I hate to bet on Mayor Lucas anytime because he’s a wildcard, but I would say that the people have been saying this very clearly, especially my constituents, they don’t appreciate mandates, and I’m an anti-mandate person. I believe we should not have a mask mandate in schools especially.”

In August, the Johnson County Board of Commissioners passed an order that mandated face masks in all K-6 school buildings. In January, commissioners decided to review the health order again this Thursday.

“I think it should stay in place,” Roeland Park resident Patty Aldridge said Wednesday of the mask mandate in schools.

Aldridge said she wants to see students keep wearing masks at schools until the positivity rates gets below 5%. In Kansas City, Missouri, and in Johnson County, Kansas, it’s just over 12%.

“When you consider other people’s health, which a lot of people really don’t that are thinking about the general community and not just personal,” she continued.

Thursday’s Kansas City Council meeting starts at 3 p.m. Thursday at City Hall. It will be held in person, but council members and the public can attend virtually.

The Johnson County Board of Commissioners meeting starts at 9:30 a.m., but County Chair Ed Eilert said leaders will decide at 5:30 a.m. Thursday whether they’re going to have it with the impending snow. If they still have it, Eilert said it could take place both in person and virtually.

