KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas, School District says it is no longer recommending putting cameras in classrooms after an overwhelming response from parents and the community.

The district removed the issue from the agenda for Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting.

According to information on the KCK School District’s website, more than 2700 parents, teachers, employees, and the community, responded to a survey on the issue following community forums regarding the proposal.

However, the issue of cameras inside school buildings is moving forward.

According to the school district, 90% of of the people who responded to the plan are comfortable with having cameras in common areas of school buildings. That includes hallways, foyers, vestibules, and other common learning spaces.

The school district says it plans to explore that idea, and see how much adding cameras in those areas of schools would cost.

The information on the updated plan will be presented to the Kansas City, Kansas, Board of Education during a meeting in March.

The proposal to install cameras in every classroom was expected to cost nearly $7 million.

The school district said the KCAV-classroom cameras would help with student absences for virtual learning and provide students access to highly qualified teachers during a nationwide educator shortage.

Some teachers against the plan said the cameras would put them under constant scrutiny.