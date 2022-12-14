KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools is considering adding cameras to classrooms, but wants to know what families with children in the district think about the idea.

The KCKPS Board of Education plans to host two public forums to allow the community to provide feedback. The district says the employee forum on the issue took place Dec. 7.

The two meetings will happen on the same day, and were planned in hopes of allowing a large number of families to attend, according to the district.

Saturday, Dec. 17 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. District Office at 2010 N. 59th Street Open to the public



Saturday, Dec. 17 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Virtual Meeting Registration through this link is required to attend



Interpreters will be at both meetings.

The forums will allow the public to learn more about the plan, ask questions, and provide feedback.

Additional information can also be found on the school district’s website. There is also an online survey available allowing anyone to share thoughts about the idea of installing cameras in classrooms to improve academic outcomes.

The school district said the KCAV-classroom cameras would help with student absences for virtual learning and provide students access to highly qualified teachers during a nationwide educator shortage.

Some teachers have voiced concerns saying they don’t want to feel like they are being watched constantly in their classrooms.

The program is expected to cost about $7 million to install cameras.

A final decision will not be made at either of these meetings. The school district says the Board of Education will take all input from the forums and hold a vote at a later meeting.

