KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s mayor doesn’t plan to extend the city’s mask mandate in school buildings after it expires next week.

Mayor Quinton Lucas confirmed to FOX4 on Thursday that he doesn’t plan to seek an extension for the mask rule. It expires after Feb. 17.

On Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Biden administration’s chief medical adviser, said the U.S. is exiting the “full-blown” pandemic phase of the years-long COVID-19 crisis.

COVID-19 infection rates in Kansas City and worldwide are sinking as quickly as they elevated in early 2022. The World Health Organization said COVID cases dropped 17% worldwide between Jan. 31 and Feb. 6.

Kansas City doctors said they’re optimistic but not ready to declare victory.

“I do think we’re in the midst of seeing something really good happen. I just don’t think we’re here yet,” Dr. Steven Stites with KU Health System said Wednesday.

Still Fauci said he believes soon, public health decisions on COVID-19 will be focused at the local level, not federal.

Earlier this month, the Kansas City Council voted 10-2 to continue requiring masks in school buildings, stretching the ordinance another two weeks. At the time, Lucas said the Feb. 17 date put Kansas City more in line with a current school mask mandate in Johnson County, Kansas.

Johnson County has an ordinance that requires masking for all students through 6th grade in local school districts.

Although the Johnson County mask rule in effect through May 31, commissioners are set to review recent COVID-19 data at their Feb. 17 meeting and could vote on whether or not to remove the mask rule.

Jackson County leaders have also been weighing a mask mandate for school buildings. For two months in a row, school mask mandates have been proposed in the Jackson County Legislature, but the body has had to delay a vote.

A K-12 mask mandate is on the Jackson County Legislature’s agenda for its meeting Monday, but it’s unclear if the lawmakers will even consider the proposal next week.

County Legislator Scott Burnett, one of four co-sponsors for the measure, confirmed to FOX4 he plans to withdraw his support and at least two other co-sponsors were as well.

Wyandotte, Clay, Platte and Cass counties in the immediate Kansas City metro do not have mask mandates in public or in school buildings at this time.

Regardless, some cities in the Kansas City area still have citywide mask mandates.

This week, both the Prairie Village and Roeland Park city council unanimously approved extending their mask mandates. Both of these mask rules, which apply to those in public spaces, are now in place into March.

The cities of Fairway and Mission also currently have mask mandates in place. Governing bodies from both cities are scheduled to review masking requirements over the next week.

Without an extension, the mandate in Fairway is set to expire on Feb. 18 and the mandate in Mission would expire on Feb. 23.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.