Kansas City Public Schools hopes to get full accreditation back next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Board of Education plans to consider fully accrediting Kansas City Public Schools once again.

In an email obtained by FOX4, the district said it has high hopes it will soon be fully accredited, based on conversations with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

The state education board is set to meet Tuesday, Jan. 11, and Kansas City Public Schools’ accreditation status will be on the agenda, the district said. The board will vote on DESE’s recommendation.

Accreditation is important because it measures schools’ success in graduation rates, test scores and how prepared students are for careers or college.

It’s been an up-and-down battle for Kansas City Public Schools for over two decades.

In 2000, KCPS was the first school district in the nation to lose accreditation. It gained provisional accreditation in 2002 but a unanimous vote took that away in 2011. Again in 2014, the state education board granted KCPS a provisional accreditation status after students’ academic progress.

In 2016, the first year for Superintendent Mark Bedell, the district finally met the full accreditation standard, only to lose it the next year after falling below the threshold. Failing schools need two consecutive years of achievement to be fully accredited in Missouri.

Again in 2018, KCPS hit the mark for full accreditation, but the next year the district once again missed the mark.

Now in 2022, it seems Kansas City Public Schools has finally seen consistent success, and although nothing is guaranteed until the state education board votes next week, district leaders are optimistic they’ll be fully accredited for the first time in decades.