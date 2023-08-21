KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of Kansas City students have been released from school early Monday.

Due to extreme heat in the metro, Kansas City Public Schools has released eight schools, considered Tier 1 schools, as of 1:15 p.m.

Those schools include Central High School, East High School, Lincoln College Prep Academy, Lincoln Middle School. Northeast High School, Paseo Academy, Southeast High School and Success Academy at Anderson.

The district said many of these secondary buildings don’t have central air conditioning, and the Kansas City area is in the middle of an Excessive Heat Warning with a heat index over 110 degrees.

KCPS said families have been notified, and the district will continue to communicate any future adjustments.