KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Public Schools leaders say closing 10 schools will allow the district to expand programs and boost educational offerings for all students.

District leaders said this is simply a problem of having too few students spread around too many school buildings.

Consultants have recommended that two high schools and eight elementary schools be closed or converted for other use.

Central High — conversion/other KCPS use

Northeast High — conversion/other KCPS use

Faxon Elementary — conversion/other KCPS use

James Elementary — repurposing

King Elementary — conversion/other KCPS use

Longfellow Elementary — repurposing

Melcher Elementary — repurposing

Troost Elementary — repurposing

Wheatley Elementary — repurposing

Whittier Elementary — repurposing

The district said the schools were chosen based on enrollment trends, building conditions, maintenance costs and location.

“When we look at districts that are our size, they don’t have nearly the number of buildings that we have open,” Jennifer Collier, interim superintendent, said. “We looked at a comparison we did with Springfield. They have about 25,000 students and they have less buildings open than we have with 14,000 students.”

Collier said the money saved on shutting down schools would allow the district to expand world language and fine arts programs beginning with kindergartners, implement more career-readiness and project-based learning efforts and add science labs in elementary schools.

District leaders also want to build new schools, even though voters haven’t approved a bond issue for Kansas City Public Schools since 1967.

There will be many opportunities for public feedback on this proposal. The first is an open forum scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at the Southeast Community Center.

The school board won’t vote on a final plan until Dec. 14.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.