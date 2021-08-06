Kansas City Public Schools will require staff to get vaccinated or get COVID testing weekly

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Public Schools says its staff will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or participate in weekly COVID-19 testing.

The district said all staff need to have their first dose on or before Aug. 23 (the first day of school) or begin weekly testing, free of charge at all KCPS sites. Staff must be fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination on or before Sept. 30. The district notes that “fully vaccinated” means it’s been two weeks since a person’s last COVID-19 dose.

If proof of vaccination isn’t on file with KCPS by the end of September, staff will be required to continue weekly COVID testing.

The district said it will give its staff two hours of paid time off for the day they receive their vaccine and a full day off the next day, if needed.

“Please know we have arrived at these decisions with great care, safety, health and expert advice in mind. We’ve provided grace and flexibility throughout this pandemic, and the next step is to contribute to the overall public health protection of our community and schools,” the district said in a letter to staff.

KCPS has already decided it will require masks indoors for all students and staff until further notice. Several school districts in the area have followed suit.

Earlier this week, an indoor mask mandate also went into effect in Kansas City, Missouri, through at least Aug. 28. Areas like Wyandotte and Jackson counties have also issued their own mask mandates.