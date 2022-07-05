KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After months of meetings, Kansas City Public Schools decided it won’t adjust the time schools will begin, or end, for the upcoming school year.

The district said it notified families and guardians of the decision last week, ahead of the district’s enrollment fair scheduled July 18-20.

Schools in the district start at three different times.

Schedule 1: 7:20 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. Central High School East High School Lincoln College Prep Lincoln Middle School Northeast High School Paseo Academy Southeast High School



Schedule 2: 8:20 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. Border Star Montessori Central Middle School Garfield Elementary Gladstone Elementary Hartman Elementary Holliday Montessori King Elementary James Elementary Longfellow Elementary Northeast Middle Pitcher Elementary Primitivo Garcia Elementary Trailwoods Elementary Troost Elementary Whittier Elementary



Schedule 3: 9:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. African-Centered College Prep Lower Campus Banneker Elementary Carver Elementary Hale Cook Elementary Faxon Elementary Foreign Language Academy Rogers Elementary Melcher Elementary Phillis Wheatley Elementary Success Academy at Knotts Wendell Phillip Elementary



Special Programs: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Richardson Early Learning Center Woodland Early Learning Center Success Academy at Anderson



LINC Programs: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. LINC will continue to provide care from 7 a.m. until school begins at KCPS elementary schools. The service is also available after school until 6 p.m. Enrollment is handled by LINC coordinators are each site.



The district said it considered making the adjustments because of feedback it received from students, parents and staff.

KCPS said it will continue to review school start times as part of its Blueprint 2030 planning process. District leaders said it plans to continue to have conversations with the community about schedules and other potential options that could improve the district for students, staff, and families.

