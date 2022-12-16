KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of people in Kansas City received an early holiday gift this year.

Kansas City Scholars, Inc. surprised 125 adults with college scholarships.

Each KC Scholars Adult Learner scholarship is worth up to $50,000 over five years. Recipients are able to use the scholarships at one of 17 area colleges or universities beginning with the fall semester.

“KC Scholars is thrilled to award these adults with the opportunity to start and complete their college degree,” Natalie Lewis, Chief Operating Officer of KC Scholars, said. “We understand that this award is often transformational for many of our recipients, and we are so excited to welcome these newest awardees to the KC Scholars family.”

To qualify for one of the KC Scholars awards, applicants must live in one of the six metro counties and be from a low-income or modest-income home.

KC Scholars says nearly 250 people applied for scholarships this time.

The organization has awarded scholarships and matching funding to more than 6,000 adults to date.

KC Scholars works to help students and adults realize their dreams of getting a college education while also working to transform the metro through a better workforce.

Learn more about Kansas City Scholars, and how to apply for a scholarship or funding online at KCScholars.org.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.