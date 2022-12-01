KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Public Schools takes a step forward as it searches for its next permanent leader.

The district announced it hired JG Consulting to help find qualified candidates interested in becoming the next superintendent for KCPS.

The district also committed to community engagement and open meetings during the process.

“The community’s voice will be critical in helping define the leadership characteristics, qualities and qualifications of our next superintendent,” KCPS wrote in a news release about the process Thursday.

The district said it will begin with meetings between the Board of Education and parents, staff, students and other community members.

The meetings will begin next week, followed by town hall meetings on Dec. 12 and Dec. 13. There are a total of 9 meetings planned.

“Thoroughly and effectively engaging our community will be critical to ensuring we identify the right candidate for the right time in KCPS’ history. Our students, teachers, families, staff and community deserve nothing less,” Nate Hogan, KCPS Board Chair, said.

The district also plans to provide updates on the hiring process on its Superintendent Search website. It will also be discussed during regularly scheduled board meetings.

The public can also provide feedback through the website.

Whomever is hired will face challenges like struggling enrollment, school safety, and whether to close as many as 10 schools.

