KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A U.S. judge in Texas has blocked President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with student loan debt relief.

“This is very messy,” UMKC Financial Aid Coordinator Kim Jarrett told FOX4 Friday.

Jarrett said because the issue doesn’t involve her school, she’s told her students to go the U.S. Department of Education website to find out if they qualify.

“StudentAid.gov has been really comprehensive on the application process, super simple, super easy,” Jarrett said.

The problem now is if you haven’t already applied, the website’s not accepting applications after the court blocked the debt relief program. The website says the Biden administration is “seeking to overturn those orders.”

“It’s a program that would have assisted me here,” UMKC junior Simone Folsom said Friday. “Based on the decisions of other people elsewhere in the country, it is now not going to assist me and my friends here.”

Folsom’s upset with the efforts to stop the President’s plan.

“Frankly, I think college should cost as little as it possibly can,” Folsom said.

Some of the students FOX4 ran into Friday at the UMKC campus had not heard of how the judge ruled Thursday.

“A lot of my friends who are anticipating having student debt are waiting on something like this or some kind of similar program hoping that that it is kind of what happens by the time they graduate,” Folsom said.

Jarrett said loans taken out after July 1st would not qualify under the President’s plan anyway, but now loans taken out before then are in question, too.

District Court Judge Mark Pittman ruled the plan took away Congress’ power to make laws. The President cited the HEROES Act for why student debt relief should be allowed, but Jarrett said that act’s usually not for the general public.

“I don’t know that he can use the Military Returning Heroes Act,” Jarrett said of Biden. “Even if he could, Congress would have to approve whether or not to impose the tax burden on the public.”

Biden’s plan was already on hold while a federal appeals court in St. Louis considered a separate lawsuit by half a dozen Republican-led states. Two of those states were Kansas and Missouri.

