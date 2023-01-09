KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hogan Prep Academy must submit a new safety plan to the state by the end of the day Monday to avoid being shut down.

The Kansas City Charter school has been on probation since December because of several safety concerns involving student safety, academic performance, and teacher retention.

The Missouri Charter Public School Commission closed the school for two weeks in November because of the concerns.

The group outlined those concerns in a letter, giving Hogan Prep leadership until January 9 to address those concerns in order to stay open.

Some of the requests the commission wants included in the safety plan are how the school will work to raise student test scores, increase teacher certification, and make the school building overall safer for students and staff.

The commission says at least 80 percent of teachers must have a Missouri certification to teach the subject that Hogan plans to have them teach. As of November 2022, only 36 percent of teachers had the appropriate certification.

Another concern the commission is looking for leadership to address is state test scores. The commission says Hogan’s scores are significantly lower than other public schools in the Kansas City, Missouri, School District.