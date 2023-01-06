KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City charter school is now on probation over a number of concerns from student safety to academic performance, and may need to close one of its campuses.

The Missouri Charter Public School Commission notified Hogan Preparatory Academy of the move last month.

In a letter to the school’s leadership, the commission said it is concerned about the school’s ability to hire, develop, and retain staff. The letter also says it’s concerned about the education students at Hogan Prep are receiving.

If specific milestones are met in the coming year, the school will be released from probation. If those milestones are not met, the Commission will move to revoke Hogan’s charter. Therefore, it is very important that Hogan pay close attention to the documents that Hogan will be required to submit to the Commission and their due dates. Missouri Charter Public School Commission

The commission points to low state test scores during the 2021-2022 school year. According to the letter sent to Hogan Prep, the scores are “significantly” below Kansas City Public Schools scores. They were also below the goals Hogan Prep set for its students.

Ongoing staff and safety concerns also play into the probation decision according to the Missouri Charter Public School Commission.

The Commission has significant concerns regarding Hogan’s ability to provide students with appropriately certified teachers and staff who can provide students the quality education promised when the board was reconstituted and new leadership hired in 2019. Missouri Charter Public School Commission

Due to the issues, the commission suggests Hogan Prep’s board should consider closing one or more of its campuses, or turning one over to another charter school. The commission even suggests Hogan Prep should relinquish its charter.

If Hogan wants to remain operating as a charter school, the commission says it must complete the following, by the following dates.

January 9

Complete and submit the remaining requirements from the Commission’s Letter of Concern on Nov. 11. That includes the plan for the 2023 spring semester, including the board’s assessment of leadership and plans to allocate resources to support the plan.

February 15

Submit an updated organization chart including all leadership personnel and their reporting structure.

Methods the board will use to evaluate progress during the remainder of the 2022-23 school year also needs to be submitted to the commission.

February 28

The board must provide the Commission with the plan of how Hogan Prep will help students in the 2023-24 school year. The Commission also suggested Hogan Prep leaders call to discuss the plan and how to develop it.

May 15

Hogan Prep is required to submit a list of teachers who renewed contracts to teach for the 2023-24 school year, as well as teachers the school hired for the new year.

The commission says at least 80% of those teachers must have a Missouri certification to teach the subject Hogan plans to have them teach. The commission says as of Nov. 28, 2022, only 36% of its teachers have the appropriate certification.

Additional milestones and criteria related to removing probationary status will be determined following the release of growth data by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. This will be shared with the Hogan Board of Directors within thirty days of the public release of those data. Missouri Charter Public School Commission

The commission also suggests Hogan Prep to get advice from community leaders as it works to improve.

The letter goes on to say the commission is committed to supporting Hogan Prep and hopes the probationary period will help put the charter school on a better path to help students succeed.

The commission forced Hogan Prep to temporarily close for two weeks in November over safety concerns. Those concerns include strangers being in the building during school hours and student fights.

The commission ordered Hogan Prep to submit a safety plan for the second semester. The commission must receive it by Jan. 9.