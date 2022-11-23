KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students at a Kansas City high school will return to classes Monday after an extended Thanksgiving break from the school building.

Hogan Prep Academy notified parents Wednesday that high school students would return to the classroom Monday under a staggered schedule. The charter school said it would sent specifics of the altered schedule directly to parents.

All elementary and middle school students report to school at their normal bell times.

In addition to having all of our Rams back on their respective campuses, we will continue to reach out to you, our parents and families, for feedback on our enhanced safety plan and future revisions to our educational program. Your input will help shape how we serve our young people. Hogan Prep Academy letter to families

The Missouri Charter Public School Commission, or MCPSC, closed Hogan Prep last week because of safety concerns at the charter school. The commission ordered Hogan Preparatory Academy to submit a detailed safety plan, which the charter school did.

The commission confirmed it reviewed the safety plan. Commissioners said other people familiar with school safety and Kansas City also reviewed it.

The commission said the safety plan meets the criteria it established when it sent a letter of concern to the school earlier this month, but will not release what the plan entails to protect students’ safety.

