KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A metro elementary school has a new plan and schedule.

Gordon Parks Elementary School is a kindergarten through 4th grade charter school near 37th and Wyoming. The school made the decision to transition to year-round classes for its students.

Studies show that going without an extended break in the summer helps students retain what they learn in the classroom.

The change will happen in mid-June when the school adds 31 days of school to the calendar. Students will still get time off throughout the school year, but it will be a week at a time, instead of months.

Teachers and administrators at the school say there are some clear advantages to the change including helping parents. Families will no longer need to find summer childcare, and children will be fed during school.

Gordon Parks is not the first school to shift to year-round classes. Two schools in the North Kansas City School District are also in session throughout summer months.

Since it is a charter school, anyone living in Kansas City, Missouri, can apply to send their children to the school.

