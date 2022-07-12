KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Public Library may be your new source to get connected.

The library announced it has 900 Chromebooks that are free to checkout to anyone with a library card.

Each Chromebook includes built-in Wi-Fi and 4G LTE mobile data. The library said the two will provide online access to users almost anywhere.

The library said the Chromebooks will be in high demand. It encourages people who need one of the computers to place a hold. When the Chromebook is available, it can be picked up at a convenient library location. They can be returned to any library branch.

Holds can be placed by visiting the Library’s catalog or calling, emailing, or chatting with Library staff.

Each Chromebook is checked out for 21 days at a time, but there are no renewals.

The library said three weeks allows borrowers to complete homework, pay bills, apply for jobs, or take care of other activities.

The Chromebooks were paid for with more than $800,000 in Emergency Connectivity funding from the federal government.

The library said it’s just one more way it is working to help narrow Kansas City’s digital divide between those who have computers and online access and those who do not.

The library also has hundreds of Wi-Fi hotspots with unlimited-data available for use.

