KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Public Schools took a step toward giving employees a livable wage.

On Wednesday, the school board voted to raise the base pay for some employees in the district to $15.25.

The change applies to AFT classified staff members. These are people who provide direct support in schools like security, paraprofessionals and Head Start staff.

The current starting pay for this group varies, but FOX4 confirmed the lowest pay rate is $14.

The new starting pay rate of $15.25 will begin during the next budget year in July.

The pay increase has been in the works for a while, district leaders say. Board member Manny Abarca said the local affiliate of the American Federation of Teachers brought concerns to the district.

Even though it was approved, Abarca said some cuts in the district’s budget had to be made to protect the long-term impact of the budget.

Abarca said this is a way to support educators, especially after a rough couple of years.



“I am excited for our employees obviously to be acknowledged by this monitory incentive and acknowledgment of their hard work in a small way,” Abarca said.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.