KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Public Schools will present changes to its Blueprint 2030 plan during a meeting this week.

The original plan included closing 10 schools across the district. Parents, students, and alumni vocally apposed closing many of the buildings on the list.

Due to public feedback, the school district decided to delay voting on the plan and instead revise certain areas.

The board will present that revised plan Wednesday, Jan. 11. The public portion of the meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. in the district’s building at 29th and Troost.

Seating will be on a first come, first served basis, but public comment will not be heard during this meeting.

The board says the meeting is simply to reveal the changes to the 2030 Blueprint. After the board heard the recommendations, the district says it will communicate additional information with families. The board says the changes are based on significant community input since the original recommendations were released.

The public will be allowed to comment on the plan during the KCPS monthly meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The board is also expected to list the district’s open superintendent position Jan. 12.

The district says the blueprint is necessary to ensure all children living in the school district have access to Pre-k through 12th grade classes that prepare them for college, a career, and life.