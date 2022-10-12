Plan will impact district for years to come

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Parents with students in the Kansas City Public School district will learn more about the district’s future plans.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Collier said the district will present its “Blueprint 2030” recommendations to the board of education during a meeting Wednesday evening. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.

“At its core, Blueprint 2030 is an academic vision for KCPS that gives students the experiences that they need and deserve,” Collier said in a video posted to the district’s YouTube channel.

It’s been a three-year planning process to reach this point.

The district says the blueprint is necessary to ensure all children living in the school district have access to Pre-k through 12th grade classes that prepare them for college, a career, and life.

“We want to expand access to fine arts, create new project-based learning opportunities, and even build new schools,” Collier said in the YouTube video.

School buildings remain a concern for both the district and families.

Last year, under then-superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell, there was talk about possibly closing or consolidating schools.

At that point, a committee analyzing the possibility suggested minimum enrollment numbers at every school — at least 400 kids at every elementary school, 600 at every middle school and 1,000 at every high school.

When that suggestion was made in 2021, only six of 32 schools met minimum enrollment standards.

The district also considered changing bell times as part of its Blueprint 2030 plan. It decided against the change for the current school year, but said it isn’t out of the question in the future.

The district has additional information about Blueprint 2030 online at KCPublicSchools.org/about/blueprint-2030.

