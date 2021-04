FILE – In this Wednesday, March 31, 2021, file photo, students wait to enter Wyandotte County High School in Kansas City, Kan., on the first day of in-person learning. The district was one of the last in the state to return to the classroom after going virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – The Kansas City, Kansas School Board has set a vote for Friday afternoon to decide on a new superintendent.

The entire meeting will be shown live on the district’s YouTube channel.

Alicia Miguel is the interim superintendent.

Charles Foust left the district last summer to become a superintendent in New Hanover County, North Carolina.

Friday’s meeting will take place at 3 p.m. The meetings are not open to the public at this time due to COVID-19 guidelines and safety protocols.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android