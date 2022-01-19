KCK Public Schools headed back to class after quarantine

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The quarantine is over for Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools.

The past two days the district closed on the heels of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday to allow both staff and students to recover.

For some students, the past three days may have felt like a second winter break. However, for many it’s been a struggle to get well and back on track. And for several Kansas City-area districts who made a similar decision, the break was much-needed.

“We’ve been out of school for a couple of days to give our students and even our staff enough time to recoup from this virus that is out here that everyone is dealing with,” KCKPS spokesman Edwin Birch said.

Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools sent a note to parents last Friday letting them know busses would be delayed due to staffing. The district also included a heads-up that they may need to figure out childcare options for the future. Then last weekend, district leaders made the decision to cancel classes.

“It was enough to where we were concerned that we didn’t have enough people to fill those vacancies and those absences at that time,” Birch said.

Over the past two days, besides some of the administration, the most valuable employees are the lunch staff.

“We’ve got hundreds and hundreds of kids that will take advantage of meals the last couple of days,” KCKPS Director of Nutritional Services Josh Mathiasmeiser said.

Lunch for kids in the district is free this year, and all they had to do was pick it up from one of six locations.

“We miss them. We are happy to be able to provide this service when they aren’t here, but ultimately, we like to see them here at school,” Mathiasmeiser said.

Around 17% of their staff was either struggling with omicron, another illness or in quarantine. It’s unclear how many students were sick, but Thursday is a new day.

“I can’t tell you what the future holds. Right now we are able to do and manage through this as we have been through this particular school year,” Birch said. “Let’s continue to work together to navigate through this. We’re going to be OK on the other end.”

KCK Public Schools said on Thursday it still expects to have 500 staff members off work.