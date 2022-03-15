KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas School District plans to change the mascot of at least one school. The district said it started talking about the change because some of its mascots could be considered insensitive to other cultures.

According to the district several mascots were reviewed. Leaders decided to focus on the mascot at Arrowhead Middle School, which is currently the Apaches.

Not only is the mascot considered offensive to Native American tribes, the district said Apaches aren’t even from the Kansas City metro area.

The Board of Education formed a School Naming Committee to look at other options. The committee is considering the following options:

Archers

Badgers

Bison/Buffalo

Blue Jays

Broncos

Cheetahs

Cobras

Falcons

Grizzlies

Phoenix

Raptors

Sharks

Sparks

Vikings

Wolves

The committee is now in the process of narrowing down the list and getting community feedback on new mascot options for Arrowhead Middle School.

The district did not provide a timeline of when a new mascot could be chosen.

