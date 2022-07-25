KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas School District is busy getting ready for the upcoming school year.

Student enrollment begins July 25 for the 2022-23 school year. Parents and guardians will find information on how to complete enrollment on the district’s website. Click on the ‘parents & students’ tab at the top of the page.

Families with questions for the district can also contact Student Services at 913-551-3200.

Parents of kindergarten students may already be registered. Do not register a second time if a parent has already submitted an application.

Preschool students complete a different process. For information on email kckpreschool@kckps.org or call 913-627-5257.

The district is also working to make sure it has enough staff for the upcoming school year.

The district has several upcoming hiring fairs. It’s looking for candidates to fill the following jobs:

K-12 Teachers

Substitute teachers

Bus drivers

Instructional aides

Paraprofessionals

School nurses

Nutritional service workers

Support staff

Open House and Career Fairs:

There will be an open house, information session for retired teachers on Thursday, July 28 from 3:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at Carl B. Bruce Middle School, located at 2100 N. 18th St. in KCK

There will be a certified and classified career fair Thursday, July 28 from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Carl B. Bruce Middle School

The August 4th certified, and classified career fair takes place from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. and will be held at KCKPS Central Office, located at 2010 N. 59th St. in KCK.

The school district said all new hires who accept full-time positions will also receive a $1500 sign-on bonus after 90 days with the district.

All candidates who accept part-time jobs with the school district will receive a $750 signing bonus after 90 days of employment.

Substitute employees will receive a pro-rated amount and some substitute positions will receive benefits.

Bus Drivers Wanted:

The school district still needs to hire bus drivers to transport students to and from classes.

Newly hired bus drivers who receive their CDL, are offered free training, and a free physical exam.

New hires will also be paid at least $20.80 per hour and receive a $1500 signing bonus after 90 days.

If a new hire refers another bus driver and they join the KCKPS District, the new hire who referred another bus driver will receive an additional $100 referral bonus.

Retired Teachers Wanted:

Retired teachers who join the KCKPS District will continue to receive KPERS retirement benefits, as long as they have met the KPERS waiting period.

Once hired, KCKPS will pay for KPERS penalties and for medical and other benefits, if needed. Retired teachers who are hired by the KCKPS District will also receive $1500 signing bonus after 90 days.

