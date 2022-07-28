KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas school district debuted an online tool for students and parents getting ready for the new year.

All kindergarten through 8th grade students and their families have unlimited access to small group tutoring and virtual camps.

The new option through Varsity Tutors allows students to learn more about things that interest them.

Students can take a live course for a renowned paleontologist to learn more about dinosaurs, or storm chasers to learn more about tornados. Other students may decide to attend a virtual camp to learn more about coding.

Tutoring is also available to help students brush up on subjects like math and reading.

“Learning needs to be fun and exciting, especially in the Summer. At KCKPS, we always strive to bring engaging learning opportunities to KCKPS students that also support core concepts they need to master,” said Matt Andersen, Director of Multi-Tier System of Supports at Kansas City Kansas Public Schools.

Free offerings for all Kansas City Kansas Public School students include:

Academic Acceleration Each student can make gains in math, reading, writing, and science foundational skills.

Enrichment and Activities Students have access to hundreds of educational activities. There is a wide variety of live, drop-in classes and hundreds of star-taught, on-demand lessons. Students can explore their passions, learn new skills, and collaborate with other learners.

StarCourses Live and On-Demand Notable experts and celebrity instructors teach live large group classes ranging from art and coding to astronomy.

Summer Camp Reimagined Taught live by top experts encouraging social interaction and collaboration. Camps are small, hands-on group classes of 8 to 12 students that allow learners to explore and go deep into the topics they’re passionate about. Classes will be available until Sept. 22, 2022.



Sign up at Summer Online Tutoring. Students interested in signing up for these programs must use Clever to access the Varsity Tutors application. If you forgot your Clever username or password, please contact the KCKPS Help Desk at 913-279-2330 or email them at support@kckps.org.

