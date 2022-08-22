KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A foreign exchange student from Ukraine who came to the United States plans to stay and attend college, thanks to the kindness of strangers.

Olga first arrived in Kansas City nearly a year ago to finish high school.

She planned to return home by the end of May. That didn’t happen because of the ongoing war with Russia.

Instead, Olga started a GoFundMe account to raise money to pay for her college education at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Strangers donated thousands of dollars. Her host family said the donations paid for Olga’s first semester at UMKC, and she started classes Monday.

“I am really excited to go to UMKC, I always dreamed of going to study abroad,” Olga said during an interview last month.

Olga’s host family said she will need financial support to further her education, and donations are still being accepted.

